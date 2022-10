Week 11 of the high school football season kicked off in full swing on Friday night across the state.

Scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

No. 6 Lahainaluna 35, Baldwin 0

No. 7 Kapolei 38, Leilehua 14

No. 8 ‘Iolani 49, Pac-Five 14

No. 9 Konawaena 71, Keeau 14

Waianae 41, Moanalua 32

Aiea 31, Farrington 10

Radford 14, Castle 13

Kealakehe 21, Waiakea 14

From Thursday: Kamehameha-Hawaii 20, No. 12 Honoka’a 7