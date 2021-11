Another week of high school football across the state of Hawaii is in the books.

Below are scores from Saturday’s action:

No. 8 Lahainaluna 40, Baldwin 12

No. 6 Campbell 36, No. 12 Kapolei 3

No. 1 Kahuku 50, Waianae 7

Hawaii Preparatory Academy 51, Kau 0

No. 9 Kapaa 15, Waimea 0

Kalani 45, McKinley 6

Kaimuki 34, Kalaheo 6