Week 4 of the Hawaii high school football slate was in full swing on Friday, with games taking place across the islands.

Multiple Hawaii teams took on out-of-state competition, including some of the state’s top teams.

Below are the rest of Friday’s scores. Rankings denote the latest Cover2 rankings. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night.

No. 1 Kahuku 48, Farrington 20

No. 3 Mililani 37, Sheldon (Ore.) 3

Liberty (Nev.) 20, No. 4 Campbell 14

No. 5 Kamehameha 38, No. 10 Waipahu 15

No. 6 Saint Louis 35, Desert Pines (Nev.) 30

No. 7 Kapolei 48, Calabasas (Calif.) 30

Hilo 29, Keeau 22

Kailua 38, Kaimuki 12

Honokaa 40, Kohala 7

Kamehameha-Maui 41, Baldwin 0

Aiea 33, West Anchorage (Ak.) 26

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa, forfeit

From Thursday: Woodinville (Wash.) 30, Waialua 0