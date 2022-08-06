Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season concluded on Saturday with nine games across Oahu and Kauai.

Defending HHSAA Open Division champion Kahuku showed that it’s once again a force to be reckoned with, blanking Kamehameha 49-0, including a 35-0 lead at halftime.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Meanwhile, 2021 OIA Division I champion routed defending state Division II champion Kapa’a 41-17 in what many across the state consider an upset due to the returning talent the Warriors returned, including early state player of the year candidate Solomone Malafu. Na Ali’i were boosted by Geronimo Ulgaran’s three first-quarter touchdowns, which included two receiving scores and a house call on a punt return as the first 12 minutes expired.

Saturday’s common theme was a dearth of close games. The scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this scoreboard will be updated:

Damien 53, Kalaheo 0

Kapolei 70, Kealakehe 0

Pac-Five 36, Pahoa 0

Roosevelt 51, McKinley 7

Pearl City 33, Kauai 22

Waianae 26, Castle 6

Waimea 48, Kaimuki 6