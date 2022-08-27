Week 4 of the high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, including a marquee OIA matchup between Mililani and Campbell.

Scores from Saturday across the state are below:

No. 1 Kahuku 57, Leilehua 14

No. 4 Mililani 35, No. 2 Campbell 34

No. 9 Aiea 57, Roosevelt 7

No. 11 Hilo 41, Keeau 16

Honokaa 29, Kohala 0

King Kekaulike 24, Kamehameha-Maui 16

Nanakuli 33, Kaiser 14

Pearl City 27, McKinley 7

Waialua 33, Kalaheo 16

Kapaa 28, Kauai 7

Hawaii Prep 42, Kau 20