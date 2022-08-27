Week 4 of the high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, including a marquee OIA matchup between Mililani and Campbell.
Scores from Saturday across the state are below:
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
No. 1 Kahuku 57, Leilehua 14
No. 4 Mililani 35, No. 2 Campbell 34
No. 9 Aiea 57, Roosevelt 7
No. 11 Hilo 41, Keeau 16
Honokaa 29, Kohala 0
King Kekaulike 24, Kamehameha-Maui 16
Nanakuli 33, Kaiser 14
Pearl City 27, McKinley 7
Waialua 33, Kalaheo 16
Kapaa 28, Kauai 7
Hawaii Prep 42, Kau 20