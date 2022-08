Week 3 of high school football action wrapped up across the state of Hawaii on Sunday.

Below are the scores of Saturday’s games. Teams in the Top 12 of the Cover2 rankings are listed accordingly.

No. 1 Kahuku 41, Waianae 6

No. 2 Campbell 51, No. 12 Waipahu 14

No. 11 Lahainaluna 17, Maui 10

Konawaena 74, Waiakea 0

Kohala 36, Pahoa 6

Moanalua 16, Damien 7

Kalani 28, Kalaheo 7

Nanakuli 54, Waialua 13