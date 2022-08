A full slate of games took place to kick off Week 3 of Hawaii high school football action on Friday.

All scores from Friday are below:

No. 6 Kapolei 27, No. 10 Aiea 24

Newport Harbor (Calif.) 26, Farrington 7

Kaiser 60, McKinley 7

Hilo 52, Kealakehe 2

Kamehameha-Hawaii 45, Hawaii Prep 0

King Kekaulike 27, Baldwin 6