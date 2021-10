HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Hawaii man is hoping that his spooky decorated house can help kids have a good time on Halloween night, as well as help those who are in need.

People who own the 12-foot skeletons that can be purchased at Home Depots nationwide have come together to raise money for St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Kelson Warford will be representing Hawaii in a fundraiser for a program called 'Skeletons for St. Jude.'