HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Visitor industry leaders said although leisure travel to the Hawaiian islands opens on Monday, Nov. 1, do not expect to see hotels and beaches flooded with guests just yet. It will take a while for the momentum to return to what it once was.

"We're seeing it now in cancellations being reversed and bookings being made, but once again, it's going to take time because we're not going to see a major turnaround till perhaps late November, going into December in the festive season," said Mufi Hannemann, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO.