HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cady and Camryn Chiu will be representing Hawaii in the 2022 national gymnastics competition this week.

The 16-year-old twin sisters will be heading to Mesa, Arizona to compete in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Women’s Developmental Program National Championships.

“We train three and a half hours every day,” said Camryn.

And that training showed off at the USA Gymnastics Region 2 on Saturday, April 23 when they both secured a spot in Nationals.

Camryn won first place on bars and floor. She also took home All-Around Champion honors with a total score of 37.875 out of 40 points.

Cady placed in the top seven with a total score of 37.425.

Cady (left) and Camryn (right) Chiu qualifies for Nationals after Region 2 Gymnastic Championships at Ridgefield, Washington on April 23, 2022. (Chiu Family)

Camryn Chiu competing on floor at Region 2 Gymnastic Championships at Ridgefield, Washington on April 23, 2022. (Chiu Family)

Cady Chiu competing on floor at Region 2 Gymnastic Championships at Ridgefield, Washington on April 23, 2022. (Chiu Family)

The girls said that consistency is everything now.

“We’re just trying to be consistent and stay focused and be like confident in what we can do,” said Camryn.

The girls will arrive in Arizona on Thursday to begin practicing. Their competition is slated for Sunday.

“It’s definitely fun to do it, though, with someone who’s my best friend, because we just support each other,” said Cady. “And then we can always talk about it like when we go home, so yeah, it’s really nice.”

Cady and Camryn have been dedicated to the sport since they were in elementary.

“Gymnastics is extremely demanding both physically and mentally. It teaches them to persevere, to get up every time you fall and try again,” said Joelle Chiu, the twin’s mother.

Joelle said the girls have a goal to be Division 1 college athletes, “our goal as their parents is to make sure they develop into well-rounded, thoughtful adults.”

When the twins are not practicing to be national champions, they enjoy going to the beach, surfing and baking.