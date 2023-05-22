Three teams with Hawai’i products advance to the final eight after Monday’s round in the NCAA women’s golf tournament.

Maui’s Reese Guzman sunk a long birdie putt on 18 to secure Pepperdine’s spot into the quarterfinals. She was the top individual finishers from Hawai’i at +3 (T41). Kaiser’s Malia Nam will also be in the field with the 5th seeded Southern California Women of Troy. Nam played in the opening two round of stroke play before being subbed in the final two days. Baldwin alumnus, Lana Calibuso-Kwee, has yet to play this week, but her Texas A&M Aggies also survived the cut.

Finally, Myah McDonald (+7) and New Mexico come up three shot shy of qualifying, but it is the first top-10 finish for the Lobos in 25 years.

Standford’s Rose Zhang, who finished tied-33 at the LOTTE Championship in 2021, won the individual title for the 2nd straight year, becoming the first women to capture multiple titles.

Coverage of the quarterfinals and semifinals begins on Golf Channel at 6 am HT