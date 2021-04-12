Hawaii golfer Justin Ngan tied atop the leaderboard at 74th Western Intercollegiate

University of Hawai’i men’s golfer Justin Ngan shares the first round lead at the 74th Western Intercollegiate after Monday’s first round at the Pasatiempo Golf Club.



Ngan, a senior from Wailuku, Maui, carded a 3-under 67 with five birdies and two bogeys in his round. The tournament is being televised nationally on The Golf Channel and the network prominently featured Ngan during his last six holes as he held the outright lead.



Ngan went bogey-free for his first 14 holes and was atop the leaderboard after birdies at No. 10 and 13. He had a two-stroke at 4-under par until his first bogey at the par-3 15th and momentarily lost the lead after another bogey at the par-4 17th. However, his tee shot on No. 18 got within three feet and he sunk the putt for the clubhouse lead.



About 45 minutes after Ngan concluded his round, Cal’s Finigan Tilly sunk his par put for a round of 67. The two hold a one-stroke lead over a group of four golfers including 76th-ranked RJ Manke of Pepperdine. Only 11 golfers shot under par among the 90-person field.

As a team, the Rainbow Warriors are in 13th place at 383. Also competing for the Rainbow Warriors are Kotaro Murata (75), Justin Arcano (79), Cole Yoshida (80), Kanata Irei (82), and Ratio Vissuttipinate (88).



Washington is atop the team leaderboard at even par 350. Cal (353) is three strokes back followed by Pepperdine (354) and Stanford (358).



The tournament continues on Tuesday with Round 2 with live coverage from 1-4 p.m. HT on the Golf Channel.