Hawaii goal leaders Medeiros & Strom-Okimoto score in win over Grand Canyon

Leialoha Medeiros (far left) and Raisa Strom-Okimoto (far right)

The University of Hawai'i women's soccer team ended its non-conference schedule in dominating fashion with a 4-0 victory over Grand Canyon in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.



After going 0-2-1 from Sept. 7 to Sept. 16, the Rainbow Wahine (5-3-1) answered with back-to-back wins, sweeping GCU and North Dakota State in consecutive days. The Lopes (3-9) fell in overtime on Thursday to NDSU, 3-2, in a very physical matchup, before getting upended by the host on Sunday.



The scoring barrage began with sophomore midfielder Leialoha Medeiros drawing contact inside the box on a jump ball resulting in a penalty kick opportunity. Medeiros fired a shot past the GCU keeper to the right side of the goal giving UH the lead in the 18th minute.

For a brief moment, Medeiros held the team-lead in goals at five, breaking her tie with senior midfielder Raisa Strom-Okimoto, but the Aiea, O'ahu native answered just two minutes later. With the help of Medeiros and freshman defender Natalie Dixon, Strom-Okimoto sliced through the left side of the box, receiving a perfect pass from Dixon for a header moving the lead to 2-0 in the 20th minute.



The offensive onslaught wouldn't let up in the second frame. In the 49th minute, junior midfielder Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs blasted a straight-on winner from 15 yards out. With the game in hand, redshirt sophomore Jenna Williams jumped into the action, firing a loose ball into the net for the fourth and final goal of the day. In all, the Rainbow Wahine outshot the Lopes 12-7, including 7-4 in the second half.



Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexis Mata finished with four saves to post her second consecutive shutout. Mata's last consecutive shutouts were Sep. and Sept. 15 of the 2017 season, against Idaho State and Arizona State.



UH will now open conference play on the road for a two-game set. The first stop will be at UC Irvine on Friday, Sept. 28, followed by a stop at CSUN on Sunday, Sept. 30.