Hawaii football’s originally scheduled road game against San Jose State to be played at Aloha Stadium on Saturday

Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge (20) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Boise State pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii football team will host San Jose State at Aloha Stadium this weekend. The game was originally meant to be played in San Jose but regulations in Santa Clara County moved the game to the islands instead.

UH was the first to announce it via Twitter:

🚨🚨🚨 UPDATE 🚨🚨🚨



Warriors 🆚 Spartans in Aloha Stadium Saturday!



Kick time TBD — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 2, 2020

Due to recent COVID-19 regulations in Santa Clara County, no competitive sports practices or games were allowed to be held in the county, meaning that the Rainbow Warriors would not be able to take on the Spartans at CEFCU Stadium as scheduled.

Multiple options near the San Jose State campus were explored in playing the game, as well as going as far as Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Although Aloha Stadium was deemed an unlikely option as recently as Monday, both schools ultimately agreed on playing in Halawa.