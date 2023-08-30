University of Hawaii football fans now have the opportunity to acquire a limited edition ball, all in support of the Maui relief efforts.

Collaborating with Big Game USA, the program has unveiled the “BraddahBall” for purchase.

The unique creation pays homage to the cultural essence of the islands, featuring an embossed tapa print and green laces. The ball also displays the Adidas performance logo, the official partner of UH.

This collectible item is available for a limited time, with a price tag of $175.

The entirety of the proceeds from these sales will be directed towards disaster relief on the Valley Isle.

