Astonishingly, the 2022 Hawaii football team features 53 newcomers, the same amount of players allowed on an NFL regular season roster.

The amount of new faces in Manoa is larely due to the mass exodus of players following the 2021 season under former coach Todd Graham, where 17 starters departed either due to graduation or the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite losing names such as Chevan Cordeiro, Darius Muasau, Khoury Bethley and Nick Mardner to the NCAA transfer portal, new head coach Timmy Chang and his staff did some transfer portal digging of their own, pulling in a total of 18 FBS and FCS transfers.

Additionally, the ‘Bows signed seven junior college transfers and one player each from the NCAA Division II (former Colorado School of Mines kicker Scott Marshall) and Division III (former Minnesota Morris defensive back Billy Mitchell III) levels.

The ‘Bows also have three grayshirts in Campbell alumnus Peter Manuma, Mililani alum Sonny Semeatu and former Punahou defensive back Matagi Thompson.

Lastly, 23 players who most recently played at the high school level are also new to the UH roster.

FBS programs like Hawaii are permitted to have 85 scholarship players on a roster, as well as 105 players in total once the academic year starts.