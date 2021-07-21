Hawaii football wraps up first of two Mountain West media days in Las Vegas

The University of Hawaii football program wrapped up its first day of Mountain West media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Media day started with the Rainbow Warriors getting picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the West Division of the conference.
Second-year Hawaii football coach Todd Graham was on hand, making the rounds in a media day setting for the first time in UH gear. Last year’s MW media days were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UH also announced an athletic apparel and equipment deal with Adidas, revealing the school’s new football uniforms for the first time on Wednesday.
When unveiling their new uniforms, the ‘Bows also paid tribute to late program legend Colt Brennan by using his No. 15 for both the black and white sample jerseys.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson was also on hand and discussed UH’s plans for an on-campus stadium, as well as the conference’s COVID policy.
Media Days will conclude on Thursday, with cornerback Cortez Davis and running back Calvin Turner serving as UH’s player representatives.