Hawaii football wraps up first of two Mountain West media days in Las Vegas

The University of Hawaii football program wrapped up its first day of Mountain West media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Media day started with the Rainbow Warriors getting picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the West Division of the conference.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Second-year Hawaii football coach Todd Graham was on hand, making the rounds in a media day setting for the first time in UH gear. Last year’s MW media days were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The good thing about it is we get to play it on the field’ – @HawaiiFootball picked to finish fifth in West Division of Mountain West Conference https://t.co/44EATCGVdn #HawaiiFB #GoBows @MountainWest // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Okvj6MY6V9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 21, 2021

UH also announced an athletic apparel and equipment deal with Adidas, revealing the school’s new football uniforms for the first time on Wednesday.

‘We’ve got to deliver. We got to give them something great to stay home for’ – @HawaiiFootball’s Todd Graham embraces challenge of local recruiting and remains motivated to win homegrown players over by competing for championships #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/gz6MC7ippP — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 22, 2021

When unveiling their new uniforms, the ‘Bows also paid tribute to late program legend Colt Brennan by using his No. 15 for both the black and white sample jerseys.

‘His relationship with Hawai’i was something really, really special’ – at MWC Media Days in Las Vegas, San Jose State’s @CoachBrennan expressed his gratitude for #Hawaii & remembered his legendary cousin Colt Brennan #RIPColt @HawaiiFootball #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/K46agLMpdw — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 21, 2021

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson was also on hand and discussed UH’s plans for an on-campus stadium, as well as the conference’s COVID policy.

Mountain West Commisioner Craig Thompson on @HawaiiFootball’s upcoming 10th season as conference member & MWC’s support behind @HawaiiAthletics on campus stadium project • For more @MountainWest media days coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/H1NVkfO11l + https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 #GoBows pic.twitter.com/KaLhQoP6f8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 21, 2021

‘Last year there was not a choice to be made. This year there is’ – @MountainWest Commisioner Craig Thompson says MWC intends to drop COVID-19 testing for vaccinated players, games will not be rescheduled & teams will be forced to forfeit if unable to take the field #MountainWest pic.twitter.com/bYYWKLW5lO — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 21, 2021

Media Days will conclude on Thursday, with cornerback Cortez Davis and running back Calvin Turner serving as UH’s player representatives.