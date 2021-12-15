Hawaii football unveils early signing class

The University of Hawaii football team added to its roster in an official capacity on Wednesday, signing nine new players and counting.
Hawaii head coach Todd Graham says he anticipates more Letters of Intent to be processed, as the early signing period runs from Wednesday through Friday.
Three local commitments who were originally meant for the 2021 class will re-enter the fold for the Rainbow Warriors in 2022 as well, as Campbell linebacker Peter Manuma, Punahou safety Matagi Thompson and Mililani linebacker Sonny Semeatu will join the ‘Bows for the upcoming season.
Below are the signings Hawaii announced on Wednesday, as well as their class standing upon arrival to campus:
Cam’ron Bell, junior, defensive back, College of the Canyons (Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.)
Tylan Hines, freshman, running back, Plano High School (Texas)
Noah Kema, junior, linebacker, Snow College (Hometown: Lawrence, Kan.)
Chigozie Anusiem, junior, cornerback, California transfer (Hometown: La Habra, Calif.)
Virdel Edwards, sophomore, defensive back, Iowa State transfer (Hometown: Plano, Texas)
Malachi Finau, freshman, defensive tackle, St. John Bosco High School (Hometown: Lomita, Calif.)
Kona Moore, freshman, defensive back, Saint Louis (Hometown: Ewa Beach)
Ethan Spencer, freshman, interior offensive lineman, Saint Louis (Hometown: Kailua)
Junior Ta’ase, freshman, offensive tackle, Aquinas High School (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia)