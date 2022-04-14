University of Hawaiʻi football fans are invited to join the “Braddahhood” and cheer on the Rainbow Warriors at the 2022 Island Day Football Spring Game at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday, April 16. New Head Coach Timmy Chang is thanking fans for their overwhelming support by making the last scrimmage of spring practice a community celebration. The FREE event at the athletics complex is open to the public and will include activities for kids, food trucks, beer gardens, vendors and live entertainment, including a concert by Rebel SoulJahz.”It’s basically a party atmosphere. I want this place packed. I want this place rowdy and let’s come have fun with our football boys,” Chang said. “They’ve been working out all spring. They can’t wait to see you, come liven this place up.”

Campbell grad, WR Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala has ‘put in the hard work’ and is ready for Island Day on Saturday and expanded role on @HawaiiFootball offense • For Spring Game coverage stay w/ @KHONnews + @AHoshidaSports + @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @its_tamatoa pic.twitter.com/aksoZuFstD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 14, 2022



Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m. followed by an autograph session with Coach Chang and the Rainbow Warriors. Please plan accordingly. Arrive early, anticipate busier than normal traffic and please be respectful of the surrounding neighborhoods. Parking is $5 for admission and will be available on a first come, first serve basis in the athletic parking complex and on upper campus (more information below).

Parking, rideshare, drop-off information

Main Parking Structure (Zone 20) – Game day parking will be available in the Zone 20 structure (entry at Dole St. or Waialae Ave. gates) Parking can be purchased on event day (Sat., Apr. 16) at the parking booths located near the point of entry at Dole St. or Waialae Ave. gates Parking may be pre-purchased online for $5 until Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. Once logged in, select “Get Permits” then select “Zone 20 Football Parking Pass Saturday 4/16/22”. Parking pass must be printed and displayed prior to arrival



Game day parking will be available in the Zone 20 structure (entry at Dole St. or Waialae Ave. gates) Alternate Parking (Upper Campus) – There are two entry gates into Upper Campus; Maile Way and East West Road. Parking may be purchased at the kiosks upon entry for $5 on game day. Please follow all parking guards and staff directions as they assist in directing fans to Upper Campus lots



There are two entry gates into Upper Campus; Maile Way and East West Road. Parking may be purchased at the kiosks upon entry for $5 on game day. Please follow all parking guards and staff directions as they assist in directing fans to Upper Campus lots Ride Share & Drop-Off – For those using ride-share options to campus, drop-off and pick-up is located on Lower Campus Road in front of the Center for Disability Studies (across from the Stan Sheriff Center) via the Dole St. or Waialae Ave. gates. Ride share is highly encouraged due to limited parking

Kiosks will be staffed from 12:30 p.m.

Here is the map for parking as well as bathrooms that will be unlocked:

