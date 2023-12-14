Due to the effects of recent conference realignment, an adjustment has been made to the University of Hawaii football team’s schedule in 2024.

The Rainbow Warriors will have a road game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., at a date and time to be determined.

A total 10 members of the Pac-12 Conference will depart in 2024, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the last members standings. In the interim, both schools announced a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West in which conference members will play seven conference games in 2024 plus either Oregon State or Washington State in a contest that will not count towards conference standings.

Hawaii’s road contest at Washington State replaces a scheduled conference road game at Air Force.

While the order of games will be announced at a later date, Hawaii’s Mountain West slate in 2024 consists of home games against Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV, and road contests against Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and the aforementioned road game at Washington State.

Hawaii leads the all-time series against Washington State 3-2, although the two teams have yet to play each other in Pullman. The first four games of the series were played on Oahu, while the most recent meeting between the teams took place in Seattle, a 38-20 win for UH.

Former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich departed for Washington State in 2020 but hasn’t coached collegiately in an official capacity since 2021.