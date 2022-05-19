The University of Hawaii football team will play college football power Sam Houston State in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Rainbow Warriors and Bearkats will meet on Sept. 24, 2024, in Huntsville, Texas, while the 2025 meeting will take place on Sept. 6, 2025 on Oahu.

SHSU is transitioning from the FCS to the FBS level and will Conference USA in time for the 2023 season.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Sam Houston has gone a combined 21-1, including a victory in the 2020-2021 national championship game.

In that same span, UH has gone 11-11.

ICYMI: Hawai’i Football locked in dates with Sam Houston for home-and-home series in 2024 (Huntsville, TX) & 2025 (Honolulu) • The Bearkats are 2021 FCS National Champs, have gone 21-1 over last 2 seasons & will join FBS (C-USA) in 2023 #HawaiiFB @HawaiiFootball #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/WV5bcy7ZdK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 19, 2022

As for the 2022 season, the Rainbow Warriors are 100 days away from their season opener against Vanderbilt at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.