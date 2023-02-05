The University of Hawaii football team is beginning its spring practice on Monday morning at the UH-Manoa campus.

Spring ball for the Rainbow Warriors will run from Feb. 6 to March 3.

The unusual early start to spring ball is due to an on-campus project that will require construction at both the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and the grass practice fields where the UH football and soccer teams practice.

All practices are open to the public.

