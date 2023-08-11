The University of Hawaii football team will hold a Maui relief drive during Saturday’s Fan Fest at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Non-perishable items such as clothing, bedding and toiletries are encouraged, which will be collected at Gate 2 of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Also during that time, the Rainbow Warriors will hold a scrimmage on the field, as Saturday marks two weeks before its 2023 season opener at Vanderbilt.