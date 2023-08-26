In a surprising and frustrating effort, the University of Hawaii football team was edged 35-28 in its season opener at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

A Brayden Schager interception with 1:43 remaining sealed Hawaii’s fate.

Much closer than the season opener between the two teams in 2022, a 53-point UH loss, the Rainbow Warriors had a handful of costly mistakes to take away what would have been a surprising season-opening victory. Instead, the ‘Bows fall to 0-1 for the 2023 season.

After the contest was delayed by 100 minutes due to lightning, the game got off to an inauspicious start for Hawaii as the ‘Bows went three-and-out and shanked a punt. Vanderbilt promptly got on the board with a 21-yard rushing touchdown by Patrick Smith with 11:26 left in the first quarter.

But the ‘Bows responded with their first touchdown drive of the season, capped by a 9-yard touchdown catch by Kansas transfer Steven McBride. The Commodores then took the lead right back with a 97-yard touchdown return by Jayden McGowan on the ensuing kickoff.

Vanderbilt kept the momentum going on Will Sheppard’s wide-open touchdown reception to begin the second quarter, but Hawaii stuck around with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Schager to McBride with 13:03 left in the second quarter on fourth-and-5.

Hawaii got all the way to the Vanderbilt 1 on the next possession but couldn’t capitalize after a false start and a Schager pass that was intercepted in the end zone, but kept the deficit at 21-14 at halftime.

Vanderbilt got the scoring in the second half started with Sheppard’s second receiving touchdown of the day with 9:32 left in the third. The Commodores scored again with a 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 from Swann to London Humphreys on a free play with 14:48 in the fourth quarter. Combined with two dropped potential pick sixes by UH, Vanderbilt’s touchdown to begin the fourth appeared to seal the game.

But Hawaii stormed back with a pair of touchdowns and got the ball back on its own 20 with 2:14 remaining, although the ‘Bows ultimately couldn’t finish the job.

Despite the late pick, Schager had a standout performance for the ‘Bows, completing 27 of his 35 passes for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, showcasing his ability in Hawaii’s revamped run-and-shoot offense under head coach Timmy Chang.

Next up for Hawaii is its home opener against Stanford on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.