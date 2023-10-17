On Tuesday, the University of Hawaii football team held its final practice on the grass football fields on the UH-Manoa campus.

On Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors will depart for their Saturday road game at New Mexico. Construction on a new track and field and soccer complex is expected to begin shortly.

For decades, the Rainbow Warriors held practice at its grass field near UH-Manoa student housing, a complex shared with the school’s soccer team. The football team practiced on the higher field, while the Rainbow Wahine played on the lower one.

#HawaiiFB head coach Timmy Chang on his favorite memories on Hawaii’s grass practice field as a former player: https://t.co/1RbVwWTAll pic.twitter.com/8edVQO1gM6 — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) October 17, 2023

UH’s plan for the facility is to have the entire area on level ground in order to build a full 400 meter track and throwing area for its track and field team. It will also include a grass soccer field with seating, making it possible for the soccer team to play games on campus. The Rainbow Wahine currently play their home matches and Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, over 15 miles away from campus.