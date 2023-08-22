It’s go time for the University of Hawaii football team.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to depart for Tennessee on Tuesday via charter, where they’ll spend the rest of the school week preparing for their 2023 season opener at Vanderbilt.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii held one last practice at the UH-Manoa campus before departing on Tuesday.

Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Commodores is set for 1:30 p.m. HST in Nashville. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network and ESPN Honolulu.

Hawaii is hoping to improve on its 2022 season in which it went 3-10, including a 63-10 blowout loss at home to Vandy to begin the year.