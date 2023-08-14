With less than two weeks before its 2023 season opener against Vanderbilt on Aug. 26, the University of Hawaii football team has ramped up the intensity and workload in its practices while separating the players on its depth chart against the scout team on Monday.

This is supposed to be the time of year where football takes full precedence for members of the team. But for nearly a week, the Rainbow Warriors and their coaches have gone about their work with heavy hearts. With the death toll of the ongoing Maui fires reaching 99 and counting, football has admittedly been a challenge.

“It was heavy,” said defensive ends coach Jordan Pu’u-Robinson, a Baldwin alumnus. “Obviously, being from Maui, we have two kids on the team as well who are from Maui. It’s been a tough time. Being in the thick of camp. … The minute we have free time, we try to check in on our families and see if everyone’s OK. Just very devastating and my heart goes out to all the people back home. We’re gonna try to do as much as we can to help them.

“It has been challenging. Every free second, I’m trying to Google updates and check on my friends. I have several friends who’ve lost everything. Very fortunate my family is safe and everyone is accounted for and there’s people hurting out there on the West side and our heart goes out to them and there’s a very heavy, heavy time.”

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors held a fan fest and scrimmage on its home field at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Saturday’s main objective was for the team to emulate the full gameday experience, with pregame meetings to the team’s halftime break as close to the minute as they’ll experience during the season in the fall.

The ‘Bows showed progress in their run and shoot offense, producing multiple touchdown drives against their first-string defense. But the main highlight of the day was a charity drive-in organized by the Hawaii athletics department, where materials to aid Maui residents were accepted. Recently retired athletics director David Matlin was one the volunteers. The donated goods almost filled ground floor of the women’s athletics complex at UH-Manoa to the brim.

“Obviously, it was very encouraging to see everybody come to the drive and send their support. I think the community as a whole did a great job rising together.” Pu’u-Robinson said. “You see it all across the internet, people trying to step up and do the right thing and help people in need in a really serious time.”

The support that the Valley Isle has received from across the state continues to persist. At UH, teams across its athletics department are planning to honor and pay tribute to Maui for the foreseeable future, whether it be on its uniforms or in uniformity in the community.

Said Hawaii football head coach Timmy Chang: “It’s the epitome of aloha spirit. I told the guys it’s reciprocated. If you want respect and you want to be loved, you gotta show love and you gotta show the aloha. That’s really what our team and program is about.

“Anytime we can get out in the community and help, we can try to do our small part. And (UH players) really wanted to. They were calling me, they were texting me asking to get involved. Our (athletic) department wanted to get involved, the other sports wanted to be involved, and that’s the tight knit bond that we want to have and share with our state. We feel we are the state’s team and we represent that but at the same time, when there’s a need and we can help, we’re gonna be right there.”