Hawaii football team accepts invitation to New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve

Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter (0) is lifted by offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (71) after a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

It turns out the University of Hawaii football team is not done for the 2020 season.

The Rainbow Warriors have accepted an invitation to play against Houston in the 2020 New Mexico Bowl, which will take place on Dec. 24. The game itself will be played in Frisco, Texas, at Toyota Stadium.

Hawaii finished the 2020 regular season 4-4 in Mountain West play, while the Cougars went 3-4 overall and 3-3 against American Athletic Conference competition.

Kickoff between the Rainbow Warriors and Cougars is set for 10:30 a.m. HST on Christmas Eve.