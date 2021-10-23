Hawaii football survives scare from New Mexico State with 48-34 victory

Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson (31) avoids the New Mexico State defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

In a rematch against New Mexico State, the University of Hawaii football team survived a late scare and broke away from the Aggies for a 48-34 victory at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies were tied late in the third quarter before the ‘Bows, who played in front of fans for the first time since 2019, seized control of the game and sent their supporters home with a victory.

Hawaii improves to 4-4, while New Mexico State drops to 1-7.

True freshman Brayden Schager started his third consecutive game for the Rainbow Warriors. It was his fifth game overall, meaning that he crossed the four-game threshold to redshirt.

Matthew Shipley got the scoring started for UH with a 41-yard field goal with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter. New Mexico State tied the game at 3 on Ethan Albertson’s 27-yard field goal with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

Dedrick Parson, who took the majority of the snaps at running back after Dae Dae Hunter was sidelined with a shoulder injury, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard rushing score with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter.

A 79-yard interception return by Khoury Bethley extended Hawaii’s lead to 17-3 with 13:38 left in the second quarter. Parson’s second touchdown of the day was from one yard out and gave Hawaii a 24-3 lead with 6:56 remaining in the first half.

Trying to avoid a rout, New Mexico State got back on the board with a 56-yard touchdown scamper from Juwaun Price with 5:05 left in the second quarter to cut the UH lead to 24-10. A 44-yard field goal by Albertson cut the UH lead to 24-13 with 34 seconds remaining in the first half, a score that carried into the break.

After forcing a Hawaii turnover in the first possession of the second half, the Aggies cut the UH lead to 24-20 with 8:01 remaining in the third quarter on quarterback Jonah Johnson’s 1-yard run. After a Shipley field goal gave UH a 27-20 lead with 4:27 left in the third quarter, New Mexico State tied the game at 27 on Price’s 46-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining in the period. However, the draw didn’t last long as Calvin Turner scored on a 75-yard run on the next play from scrimmage.

The ‘Bows gained separation on a 75-yard interception return by Mililani alum Darius Muasau with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter to give the team a two-touchdown lead.

However, the Aggies responded with Johnson’s second rushing touchdown of the day to trim the UH lead to 41-34 with 7:48 remaining.

Parson’s third touchdown of the day from three yards out with 4:16 remaining sealed the game for UH.

Schager, who completed 16 of his 18 passes for 97 total yards in the first half, completed 25 of his 29 passes for a total of 219 yards, good for a completion percentage of 86.2.

Parson was Hawaii’s leading rusher and receiver, carrying the ball 25 times for 161 yards while hauling in six passes for 54 yards.

In addition to his touchdown, Muasau had a game-high 10 tackles.

Saturday night also served as Colt Brennan Tribute Night. At halftime, the program retired jersey No. 15, which belonged to Brennan.

Up next for Hawaii is a road game at Utah State on Oct. 30, which begins at 9 a.m. HST.