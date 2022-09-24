The University of Hawaii football team hit a new low as a program on Saturday afternoon, falling at New Mexico State 45-26.

Hawaii falls to 1-4 for the 2022 season, while New Mexico State improves to 1-4 in gaining its first victory of the 2022 season. Prior to Saturday’s game, Hawaii was 10-0 all-time against the Aggies.

After getting the first win of the Timmy Chang era as head coach last week, Hawaii was stymied by NMSU’s rushing attack and seemingly never had an answer for it. In all, the Aggies ran for 353 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries.

Starting quarterback Brayden Schager led Hawaii down the field on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took just a little over three minutes on the game’s opening possession, which was capped by a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Dedrick Parson.

It didn’t take long for New Mexico State to respond, as Star Thomas took a fourth-and-1 handoff 27 yards to the house with nine minutes left in the first quarter. After a UH three-and-out, New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes took a 20-yard keeper to the end zone untouched as the Aggies took a 14-7 lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter.

After a Matthew Shipley field goal trimmed New Mexico State’s lead to 21-10 with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Aggies controlled the ball and the clock with touchdowns from Jamoni Jones and Thomaz Whitford to take a 35-10 lead into the break.

Hawaii outscored New Mexico State 16-10 in the second half, including Parson’s second 1-yard touchdown of the day in garbage time.

Hawaii has a bye next week. Up next for the Rainbow Warriors is a road game at San Diego State on Oct. 8, which begins at 4:30 p.m. HST and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

