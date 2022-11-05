Heading into its matchup at Fresno State on Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team was competitive in every Mountain West Conference game of its 2022 season so far, with some believing the Rainbow Warriors could have been 4-0 in the conference slate.

On Saturday, no doubt was left behind as the Rainbow Warriors were thoroughly dominated 55-7 against the Bulldogs on Saturday night, falling to Fresno State for the first time since 2019.

Hawaii falls to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in Mountain West Conference play, while Fresno State improves to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in conference games, taking control of the West division.

After faltering in the fourth quarter against Wyoming last week, UH’s fate was sealed far earlier on Saturday, as the ‘Bows trailed 31-0 at halftime.

Fresno State got on the board first on Abraham Montano’s 31-yard field goal with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

Former Hawaii cornerback Cameron Lockridge, who now plays for Fresno State, intercepted Brayden Schager and returned it for a 31-yard touchdown with 4:55 left in the first. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 17-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter on Jordan Mims’ 22-yard rushing score.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter as Jalen Moreno-Cropper’s 7-yard pass from Jake Haener stretched the Fresno State advantage to 24-0 with 7:16 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs weren’t done, as a 16-yard touchdown reception by Erik Brooks on a tipped pass gave the team a 31-0 lead heading into the break.

The Bulldogs continued to be relentless in the second half, stretching its lead to 41-0 on Jalen Moreno-Cropper’s 59-yard pass from Haener with 6:22 left in the third.

After an additional pair of touchdowns by Fresno State to take a 55-0 lead in the fourth quarter, late touchdowns by Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala put UH on the board, but the damage done by the Bulldogs was clearly evident by then.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against Utah State next Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

