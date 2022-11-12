The University of Hawaii football team struggled again in a 41-34 loss to Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday night.

Hawaii falls to 2-9 overall and 1-5 in Mountain West play, while Utah State improves to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in conference games.

After getting blown out at Fresno State last week, the Rainbow Warriors were more competitive on Saturday but could not overcome a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to have its losing streak extended to four.

The Aggies struck first on Josh Sterzer’s 68-yard pass touchdown reception from Cooper Legas with 10:44 remaining in the first quarter.

After Hawaii muffed a punt in its own end zone, the Aggies converted a 21-yard field goal by Conner Coles to go up 10-0 with 1:43 left in the first quarter.

Hawaii cut the lead to 10-7 with 14:39 remaining in the second quarter on Jonah Panoke’s first college touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Brayden Schager, but the Aggies responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Legas to Broc Lane with 11:35 left in the first half, then took a two-touchdown lead on Dominic Tatum’s 37-yard reception from Legas with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

UH began the second half with a three-and-out on defense and a 4-yard touchdown by Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei to cut the Utah State lead to 24-17 with 9:01 left in the third quarter, but USU responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard rush by Calvin Tyler Jr. to give the Aggies a 31-17 advantage with 3:18 remaining in the third.

With the way Hawaii’s offense was playing, a 42-yard field goal by Connor Coles with 42 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Aggies up 34-17 appeared to put the game out of reach.

Hawaii cut Utah State’s lead to 41-34 on a 19-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, but the ensuing onside kick was not recovered, allowing the Aggies to take one knee for the victory.

Schager completed 23 of his 46 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, while Legas was an efficient 16-for-25 for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Each team had a running back surpass 100 yards, as Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. ran 25 times for 113 yards, while Dedrick Parson had a team-high 101 yards on 16 attempts for UH.

Defensively, Logan Taylor had a game-high 13 tackles (six solo) for Hawaii. It was his fourth straight game reaching the double-digit mark in tackles.

Hawaii will remain home for its home finale and senior night game against UNLV next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.