Hawaii football standout Calvin Turner to return for 2021 season

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner (7) looks for running room through the Houston defense during the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Calvin Turner only played nine games in a Hawaii football uniform in 2020, but he sure made them count. After an electrifying season and speculation of an immediate pro future, he announced on Saturday via his social media that he will remain in Manoa after considering entering his name in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Back for More ‼️ Unfinished Business 😎 pic.twitter.com/GHLeJmhQ24 — ct.jr 〽️ (@_ctjr) January 2, 2021

Turner was originally signed as a graduate transfer slotback from Jacksonville University by former UH head Nick Rolovich in December 2019. After finding a role as a running back, receiver and kick returner for Todd Graham in his first year at the helm in Manoa, he had a tantalizing 2020 season in which he had 1,201 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games. Turner was a quarterback at Jacksonville.

The Rainbow Warriors finished the 2020 season 5-4 with a 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl over Houston on Christmas Eve, with Turner earning offensive MVP honors after two explosive touchdowns.

The 2021 season for Hawaii is currently set to begin on Aug. 28 at UCLA.