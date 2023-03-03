Spring ball ended for the University of Hawaii football team on Friday, but not before one of its most respected players received the ultimate prize.

Slot receiver Koali Nishigaya, a former Saint Louis star, was placed on scholarship in the team’s final meeting before spring ball concluded.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Nishigaya joined the Rainbow Warriors as a preferred walk-on in 2020. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Nishigaya earned playing time and scored two touchdowns. His 2021 season was cut short due to injury, which kept him off the field for most of the 2022 season, allowing him to redshirt.

In 2023, Nishigaya will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

At Saint Louis, Nishigaya was a three-year starter for then then-nationally ranked Crusaders. As a senior in 2019, he was a consensus all-state selection with 1,020 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I was caught off-guard. I was not expecting it at all,” Nishigaya said after Friday’s practice. “I’m just blessed, thankful for the coaches believing in me. Shoot, it’s been a long time coming, so I’m just thankful, that’s all. That’s all I can say right now. Just blessed and grateful.

“That’s crazy how things work sometimes. Everything happens for a reason. I really, truly believe that it happened for a reason. So I’m just thankful that all my hard work finally paid off. So like I said, I’m just grateful to be in this position.”

The moment #HawaiiFB receiver and former Saint Louis standout Koali Nishigaya found out he would be getting placed on scholarship. (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics). pic.twitter.com/nPtXQ1qmHs — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 3, 2023

Added head coach Timmy Chang: “Well deserving. Koali was one of the better recruits coming out of Hawaii. He walked on to the program. In his first year, I saw him catching touchdowns at San Jose State, adding value right away to a team. The kid’s well deserving and I think anybody in that locker room will say it that, that kid deserves it and he’s worked hard. … Guys make plays and they add value, they deserve that. They deserve money and scholarships.

“He trusted in me. He didn’t know I was going to give him a scholarship. The video was really great. We usually have guys come up in and sing and and he couldn’t think of a song, but we made him stay up there and presented him scholarship. So it was nice. But I love Koali and Koali adds a lot of value to this team.”