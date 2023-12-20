The University of Hawaii football team officially added to its roster on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.

Wednesday was the first day Class of 2024 commitments could sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI), officially joining their schools.

2024 UH Football recruits announced to signing class:

Frank Abreu – TE – Kamehameha-Maui

Micah Alejado – QB – Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV)

Jay Tauala-Harris – OL – Lakewood HS (Lakewood, CA)

Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli – WR – Trinity HS (Euless, TX)

Armando Lewis Jr. – ATH – Canyon Springs HS (Las Vegas, NV)

Tu’i Muti – OL – Punahou

Alvin Puefua – DT/OT – West HS (Salt Lake City, UT)

Dion Washington – DL – Nevada (Transfer)

Noah Wily – ATH – Saint Louis HS

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.