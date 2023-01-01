University of Hawaii football signee Elijah Palmer, a defensive back out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is set to suit up in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

The game will air live on ESPN at noon HST on Wednesday.

Palmer is the first Hawaii signee to play in the UA All-American game since Waianae’s Kennedy Tulimasealii. Although a former Rainbow Warrior in Saint Louis alum Fred Ulu-Perry played in the game, Ulu-Perry originally signed with UCLA out of high school before transferring back home to UH. Palmer and Tulimasealii are the only players to play in the game as Hawaii commits.

Also selected to the game was Oahu native Kodi DeCambra, who also played high school football at Bishop Gorman, and Farrington senior Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu. DeCambra and Laloulu both signed with Oregon two weeks ago.