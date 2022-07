No members of Hawaii’s football team were selected to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team on Thursday.

The only member of the preseason All-Mountain West team with Hawaii ties was San Diego State offensive lineman and Punahou alumnus Alama Uluave. Additionally, San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai is the brother of former Rainbow Warriors Jahlani and Justus Tavai.

The full Mountain West preseason All-Conference team is below:

2022 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Jake Haener** Sr. Fresno State

WR Jalen Cropper** Sr. Fresno State

WR Jesse Matthews Sr. San Diego State

RB Brad Roberts* Sr. Air Force

RB Jordan Mims Sr. Fresno State

OL Isaac Cochran Sr. Air Force

OL John Ojukwu* Sr. Boise State

OL Dontae Bull Sr. Fresno State

OL Aaron Frost** Sr. Nevada

OL Alama Uluave Sr. San Diego State

TE Tanner Arkin RS-Fr. Colorado State

Defense

DL Scott Matlock Sr. Boise State

DL Keshawn Banks** Sr. San Diego State

DL Jonah Tavai Sr. San Diego State

DL Viliami Fehoko* Sr. San José State

DL Cade Hall Sr. San José State

LB Vince Sanford** Sr. Air Force

LB Caden McDonald* Sr. San Diego State

LB Kyle Harmon* Sr. San José State

DB JL Skinner** Sr. Boise State

DB Evan Williams Sr. Fresno State

DB Jerrick Reed II Sr. New Mexico

DB Patrick McMorris* Sr. San Diego State

Specialists

P Aaron Rodriguez Jr. New Mexico

PK Jonah Dalmas* Jr. Boise State

PR Jordan Byrd Sr. San Diego State

KR Jordan Byrd* Sr. San Diego State

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Haener, Sr., QB, Fresno State

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick McMorris, Sr., DB, San Diego State and Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jordan Byrd, Sr., PR/KR, San Diego State

* – member of the 2021 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2021 All-Mountain West second team