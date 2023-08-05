With three weeks to go ahead of its Aug. 26 season opener at Vanderbilt, the strength of the University of Hawaii football team in 2023 appears to be established already.

With All-Conference selection Cam Stone and Virdell Edwards II at cornerback, as well as freshman All-American Peter Manuma and Meki Pei at safety, the Rainbow Warriors boast a skilled and experienced secondary.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“We gel really easily. We have a pretty electric group, a lot of young guys, but they’re hungry,” Edwards said. “And that’s the biggest thing. They’re hungry, they’re ready to learn and they’re very competitive.

“As DBs we have to walk with swagger, with confidence and know that we have to compete at the highest level. So, I think as a unit we all understand that, and we all kind of follow each other.”