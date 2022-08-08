Season tickets for the 2022 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior Football season are currently on sale.

Season tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).



2022 UH Football Season-Ticket Prices:

General Public Areas (H-Club Membership Not Required)

Makai Sideline Sections 140-141 / 148-149: $300*

Diamond Head Endzone (all sections): $150*

* = Price includes applicable Seat Premiums



A limited number of season tickets are available in H-Club membership areas. Please contact the UH Ticket Office at (808)956-4482 to join/upgrade your H-Club membership and check seat availability. Click here (PDF) for football season ticket prices.

H-Club Membership Areas:

Mauka Sideline (all sections)

Makai Sideline 142-147