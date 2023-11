The University of Hawaii football team scored a major upset victory over Air Force, 27-13, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii improves to 4-7 overall, notching the biggest win of the Timmy Chang era thus far. Air Force, meanwhile, drops to 8-2 overall, including 5-1 in Mountain West Conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.