Hawaii football routed at UCLA to begin 2021 season

UCLA Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Hawaii Warriors Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In a game that was never close, the University of Hawaii football team fell 44-10 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl to begin its 2021 season.

UCLA (1-0) got on the board early after Hawaii (0-1) punter Matthew Shipley’s knee was down on the 15 on a low snap. Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 26-yard field goal with 12 minutes left in the first quarter to give the Bruins an early 3-0 lead.

On its next offensive possession, UCLA added to its lead with a 21-yard rushing score by Zach Charbonnet with 7:30 remaining in the first. After UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw an interception on his own 9, the Bruins capitalized with a 1-yard rushing score by Brittain Brown on fourth-and-goal with 6:06 left in the opening period.

Hawaii didn’t get on the board until the 1:48 mark in the first quarter when Shipley booted a 48-yard field goal. The 17-3 deficit was short-lived, as Charbonnet scored on a 47-yard rush with 46 seconds remaining in the opening period.

The ‘Bows didn’t get their first touchdown of the day until a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro to Caleb Phillips with 3:17 left in the third quarter to cut UCLA’s lead to 44-10, which proved to be the game’s final score.

Charbonnet scored three total touchdowns as UCLA run game punished the UH defense for 244 yards on 43 carries.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 10 of his 20 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Cordeiro finished with 220 yards, one touchdown and two interception on 25 of 47 passing before true freshman Brayden Schager was substituted in and completed three of six passes for 23 yards.

Defensively, UH linebacker Darius Muasau had a game-high nine tackles and a pass breakup.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is their home opener against Portland State on Sept. 4 at Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium. It will be the first-ever UH football game held on campus, but fans will not be allowed to attend. Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Vikings is set for 6 p.m.