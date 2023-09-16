Overwhelmed and overmatched, the University of Hawaii football team was routed by No. 13 Oregon 55-10 on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 1-3, while Oregon improves to 3-0.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Ducks swarmed the Rainbow Warriors early and often, building a 34-0 lead in the second quarter. Hawaii did not cross midfield offensively until its final possession of the second quarter.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix methodically diced up the Hawaii defense, completing 21 of his 27 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordan James also led the Oregon rushing attack with 61 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.

Hawaii struggled to find a rhythm on offense all game as quarterback Brayden Schager was held to 130 yards and an interception on 27-of-43 passing.

Defensively, Nalu Emerson shared the team-high in tackles with eight in his first game stepping in for injured linebacker Logan Taylor, who suffered an ACL tear and will miss the remainder of the season.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against New Mexico State, which kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.