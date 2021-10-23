Hawaii football retires jersey No. 15 in honor of the late Colt Brennan

HONOLULU – AUGUST 16: Quarterback Colt Brennan or the University of Hawaii Warriors poses for a photo on Waikiki Beach on August 16, 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Lucy Pemoni/Getty Images)

No other player for the University of Hawaii football team will wear the jersey number ’15’ again.

That number belonged to former UH quarterback Colt Brennan during his playing days from 2005 to 2007 as he led the Warriors their best stretch in program history.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Brennan passed away on May 11 due to an accidental drug overdose. He was 37.

Brennan’s jersey was officially retired during halftime of the game between New Mexico State and Hawaii in front of Brennan’s parents and family in what was an emotional scene at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. It is the second time a jersey number has been retired for the UH football program. The first was No. 32, which belonged to Thomas Kaulukukui.

Saturday’s contest between the Rainbow Warriors and Aggies is the first game with fans at a UH home game since 2019.