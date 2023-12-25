Former University of Hawaii left tackle Josh Atkins departed for the transfer portal on Thursday, one day after the signing period began.

The December early signing period began last Wednesday, kicking off with signing day. The period ran from Wednesday through Friday.

Atkins was Hawaii’s starter at left tackle in 2023, meaning his departure left a void in the offensive line’s blind side.

Enter junior college Christian Perry, who signed with the Rainbow Warriors on the last day of the early signing period on Friday. Perry projects to compete for the starting job Atkins leaves behind.

Perry, who played his first two years of college ball at Riverside City College, will be a junior in 2024 with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I really like (offensive line) coach Roman (Sapolu). I think the whole coaching staff from there, they can develop me really well,” Perry told KHON2 sports. “Obviously, Hawaii is just a beautiful place to be so it’s kind of like a no-brainer decision, really. Great place and great football.”