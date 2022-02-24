The University of Hawaii football team has released its spring football schedule.

The first spring practice of the Timmy Chang era is set to begin on March 22.

Hawaii’s spring game will be dubbed as ‘Island Day’ and will be held on April 16. The spring game itself kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex but will be an all-day experience for UH fans, which includes entertainment, play areas for kids and a beer garden, among other amenities.

Practices will be OPEN to the public! Would also love to get this place ROCKIN’ on April 16!! My vision is a Mock Game Day. A real fan experience, Entertainment, keiki zones, food, beer garden!! We going all out!! Stay tuned for more details, lots of exciting plans in the works🔥 https://t.co/6SFAbWMBS0 — Timmy Chang (@CoachTimmyChang) February 24, 2022

Per NCAA rules, the Rainbow Warriors are permitted 15 official practice sessions in the spring and will conclude with their 15th total practice session on April 23.

As of the time of this writing, the ‘Bows are set to kick off the 2022 college football season with a home game against Vanderbilt on Aug. 27.