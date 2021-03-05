Hawaii football releases schedule for 2021 season

The University of Hawaii football team has released its schedule for the 2021 season.

The Rainbow Warriors have a 13-game schedule and will open their season at UCLA on Aug. 28. Their home opener at Clarence TC Ching Field will take place on Sept. 4 against Portland State.

UH opens its Mountain West slate at home against San Jose State on Sept. 18, while its lone bye on the schedule occurs on Oct. 9.

The ‘Bows are scheduled to play seven road games, which is the most in any season in program history. Hawaii will not play consecutive road or home games in the 2021 season.

In 2020, the ‘Bows went 5-4 in a season that was shorter than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.