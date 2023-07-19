The University of Hawaii football team was picked to finish 10th in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Starting in 2023, the Mountain West is eliminating divisions. The 12-team conference previous had two divisions consisting of six teams, starting in 2013.

Hawaii was picked 10th out of 12 teams. In 2022, the ‘Bows finished fifth in the West Division.

UH begins its 2023 season on Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt, while conference play for the Rainbow Warriors begins on Sept. 30 at UNLV.

Also on Tuesday, the Mountain West unveiled its preseason All-Conference team. Hawaii junior cornerback and Wyoming transfer Cam Stone was named to the first team.

