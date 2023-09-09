After receiving a serious upset scare against a motivated FCS team, the University of Hawaii football team held off Albany 31-20 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to notch its first win of the year.

Hawaii improves to 1-2, while Albany drops to 1-2.

A sloppy performance for Hawaii allowed the game to be close the entire way. The Rainbow Warriors and Great Danes were tied at 17 at halftime after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on UH safety Peter Manuma, which allowed Albany to get into field goal range with two seconds left in the first half.

In the first 30 minutes, Hawaii was penalized eight times for 66 yards to go with two turnovers and two drops.

The shakiness carried into the fourth quarter for Hawaii, as the Rainbow Warriors chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 40 and were stopped in consecutive drives. Despite the offense’s futility, UH’s defense held Hawaii scoreless in the final quarter to stave off Albany’s upset hopes.

Brayden Schager completed 23 of his 40 passes for a career-high four touchdowns and three interceptions for 266 yards.

For Albany, linebacker Dylan Kelly had a game-high 13 tackles (11 solo) with an interception.

Hawaii held Albany to a combined 11-for-32 day passing the ball with 124 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Next up for Hawaii is a contest at No. 13 Oregon, which kicks off at 2 p.m. HST.