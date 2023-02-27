Gaylord Carriera, an inspirational figure for the University of Hawaii football program for multiple decades, died on Saturday morning. He was 60.

Carriera served many roles for the UH football program, including ball boy, kickoff tee retriever, and friend to many within the team.

Carreira will be remembered for how he’d inspire countless members of the UH home crowd in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2016, he was brought back by former coach Nick Rolovich in Hawaii’s home opener against Tennessee-Martin, where he served as honorary captain.