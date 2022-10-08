A 26-yard Jack Browning field goal with seven seconds remaining lifted San Diego State to a 16-14 victory over the University of Hawaii football team at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night.

Hawaii drops to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in Mountain West Conference play, while San Diego State improves to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference.

After a scoreless first quarter, it wasn’t until a 45-yard field goal by Jack Browning with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter that the Aztecs got on the board, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime.

An impressive one-handed catch by Jordan Byrd went 15 yards for a touchdown, stretching SDSU’s lead to 10-0 with 10:58 left in the third quarter.

Hawaii finally got on the board with 8:27 left in the third quarter as Brayden Schager connected with Zion Bowens on a 66-yard strike to cut the UH deficit to 10-7.

Browning’s second field goal of the day was good from 30 yards to give SDSU a 13-7 lead with 11:16 remaining.

After Browning missed an opportunity to ice the game as his 31-yard field goal attempt was wide right, the Rainbow Warriors got the ball back on their own 14 with 4:57 remaining and briefly took the lead on Dedrick Parson’s 22-yard touchdown with 1:19 left. The lead was short-lived, as the Aztecs drove all the way down the field to secure Browning’s final attempt.

Up next for Hawaii is a home game against Nevada next Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

